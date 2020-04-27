Citizen scientist census finds 707 bald eagle nests in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Thanks to thousands of reports from citizen scientists during February and March, 707 bald eagle nests have been confirmed in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The nest census was the first undertaking to discover all such sites for the first time in eight years. The results show an increase of 151% from the 2012 census, when 281 nests were recorded in Ohio. The high number of nests represents the hard work and dedication put forth for Ohio’s wildlife.

The Division of Wildlife received approximately 2,500 reports from the public for the 2020 census. Wildlife staff, including wildlife officers and biologists, verified nest locations in 85 counties. Counties along or near Lake Erie have the highest number of bald eagle nests. Bald eagles thrive near Lake Erie because of the abundance of food and nesting habitat.

The 12 counties with the highest number of eagle nests include the following: Ottawa (90), Sandusky (50), Erie (32), Trumbull (26), Seneca (24), Wyandot (19), Lucas (18), Licking (17), Ashtabula (16), Knox (16), Mercer (16) and Wood (16). (Scroll down for a complete county list.)

Once endangered

The bald eagle was once an endangered species, with only four nesting pairs in Ohio in 1979. However, due to partnerships between the Division of Wildlife, Ohio zoos, wildlife rehabilitation facilities, concerned landowners and sportsmen and women, its population increased. The bald eagle was removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in 2007 and from Ohio’s list in 2012.

Viewing opportunities can be found at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area (Lucas and Ottawa counties), Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area (Sandusky County), Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge (Lucas and Ottawa counties), Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area (Trumbull County) and Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area (Wyandot and Marion counties). In southern Ohio, eagle nests are found near major rivers such as the Muskingum, Hocking, Scioto and Great Miami.

Bald eagles in Ohio typically lay eggs and incubate in February and March. Young eagles leave the nest about three months later, usually in June. The birds nest in large trees such as sycamores, oaks and cottonwoods near large bodies of water. Fish and carrion are preferred foods.

Don’t disturb

Remember bald eagles are protected under both state law and the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. It is illegal to disturb bald eagles. When viewing these majestic birds, remember to respect the bird’s space and stay at least 100 yards away from the bird or nest. Disturbing bald eagles at the nest site could lead the pair to abandon the eggs.

Learn how to support Ohio’s magnificent wildlife like the bald eagle at wildohio.gov/support.

Bald eagle nests in Ohio, by county

A county list of all verified active bald eagle nests in 2020 is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the number of nests for 2020, with the 2012 number in parentheses.

Adams: 1 (0)

Allen: 5 (0)

Ashland: 9 (2)

Ashtabula: 16 (9)

Athens: 1 (0)

Auglaize: 4 (0)

Belmont: 4 (1)

Brown: 4 (1)

Butler: 8 (0)

Carroll: 1 (0)

Champaign: 2 (0)

Clark: 5 (0)

Clermont: 4 (0)

Clinton: 2 (0)

Columbiana: 4 (1)

Coshocton: 14 (6)

Crawford: 6 (3)

Cuyahoga: 3 (2)

Darke: 1 (0)

Defiance: 8 (2)

Delaware: 13 (7)

Erie: 32 (17)

Fairfield: 2 (0)

Fayette: 3 (0)

Franklin: 5 (3)

Fulton: 3 (0)

Gallia: 1 (0)

Geauga: 7 (6)

Greene: 4 (0)

Guernsey: 2 (1)

Hamilton: 3 (1)

Hancock: 12 (4)

Hardin: 9 (1)

Harrison: 1 (1)

Henry: 6 (0)

Highland: 4 (1)

Hocking: 1 (1)

Holmes: 5 (1)

Huron: 15 (5)

Jackson: 0 (0)

Jefferson: 2 (1)

Knox: 16 (7)

Lake: 7 (4)

Lawrence: 0 (0)

Licking: 17 (3)

Logan: 8 (1)

Lorain: 10 (3)

Lucas: 18 (8)

Madison: 2 (0)

Mahoning: 7 (5)

Marion: 11 (6)

Medina: 5 (1)

Meigs: 0 (0)

Mercer: 16 (3)

Miami: 5 (0)

Monroe: 4 (1)

Montgomery: 3 (1)

Morgan: 1 (1)

Morrow: 5 (2)

Muskingum: 6 (2)

Noble: 1 (1)

Ottawa: 90 (46)

Paulding: 3 (0)

Perry: 2 (0)

Pickaway: 9 (3)

Pike: 4 (2)

Portage: 8 (5)

Preble: 3 (0)

Putnam: 8 (2)

Richland: 14 (5)

Ross: 7 (4)

Sandusky: 50 (33)

Scioto: 2 (2)

Seneca: 24 (7)

Shelby: 3 (0)

Stark: 4 (1)

Summit: 5 (2)

Trumbull: 26 (9)

Tuscarawas: 9 (6)

Union: 8 (4)

Van Wert: 2 (0)

Vinton: 1 (0)

Warren: 4 (2)

Washington: 1 (1)

Wayne: 7 (2)

Williams: 4 (0)

Wood: 16 (7)

Wyandot: 19 (12)

2020 total: 707

2012 total: 281

These numbers are raw data and subject to change. For more information, contact Brian Plasters, Division of Wildlife, at 614 601-3836.