USDA webinar series to help military community enter farming

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has planned a series of webinars to provide information and resources to the military community about USDA beginning farming and ranching programs and resources.

The USDA Beginning Farming and Ranching Webinar Series Transitioning Service Members, Veterans and Military Spouses began with the first session on April 23. It covered an overview of Military Veterans Agricultural Liaison, Boots to Business Ag Focus and Veterans Business Outreach Center. Each session will be held from 1-3 p.m.

The second session, on April 30, will cover Veterans Administration’s loans and USDA Rural Development loans and programs.

The third session, May 7, will focus on urban agriculture and beginning farming and ranching.

On May 14, the fourth session will cover the Natural Resources Conservation Service programs and Risk Management Agency programs for beginning farmers and ranchers.

The final session, on May 21, will cover Farm Service Agency programs and loans and Risk Management Agency programs.

Those who wish to participate only need to register once to attend all five sessions. For more information and to register, visit https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_phaQxT_mS92FmrkfwDKMXA.