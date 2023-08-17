Variety of events upcoming at Stark Parks

CANTON, Ohio —

Derbies

Bob Meister Special Needs Derby is set for Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon at Sippo Lake Marina. The fishing derby is exclusively for individuals with special needs. Walkways and parking lots are accessible, along with the fishing pier and shoreline of the lake. Following the derby, prizes will be awarded and a lunch will be provided. Advance registration is required at StarkParks.com. The event is sponsored by Stark Parks and the Berkley Fishing Team.

Glow Water and Trail Events

The 4-mile Glow Trail Challenge at Fry Family Park will be Aug. 26. Check-in is at 8:15 p.m. The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages; however, trails are not conducive to strollers. The cost is $5 and participants must be registered before Aug. 25.

Camping

There will be a women-only, fearless weekend at Walborn Reservoir Sept. 16 and 17. Activities for a variety of interests and comfort levels will include boating (weather permitting), crafts, archery, campfire and the annual WOW Dash. The weekend begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m. Advance registration is required. Participants should bring their own tent. Campfires will be available for cooking food during the event. The cost is $40 for Stark County residents and $45 for non-residents.

The Family Campout is led by experienced instructors teaching families about basic camping skills in the wilderness. Grab your tent and supplies Sept. 23 and 24 at Fry Family Park for an overnight experience. Snacks and breakfast will be provided. The cost is $5 for in-county residents and $10 for out-of-county residents.

Wildlife Rehabilitation Camp

The Stark Parks Wildlife Rehabilitation Camp will be Sept. 19 to 21 each evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wildlife Conservation Center off of Genoa Road. Participants must be 16 to 18 years old by Sept. 19. This is an opportunity for teens to explore career interests or look for a volunteer outlet. All participants must complete the Stark Parks Volunteer Application and Volunteer Waiver by Sept. 15 to attend. The cost is $20 for in-county residents and $25 for out-of-county residents.

Ranger for a Day

Come and see what it is like to be a Stark Parks Ranger for a day Sept. 30. Each child will have the opportunity to try different stations and activities. Youth will try on ballistic vests, climb in ranger vehicles, take shots at the shooting range and try the archery station. All activities are from 1 to 4 p.m. with a K-9 demonstration at 4 p.m. The free event is geared towards elementary-age children and families at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park.