Visitors to Pa. Farm Show can view birthing

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The new Destination Dairy Northeast Hall will be unveiled during the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show Jan. 4-11 in Harrisburg.

Destination Dairy will feature the Calving Corner as the cornerstone exhibit, giving visitors the opportunity to witness the dairy birthing process. Also included will be interactive, family-friendly learning stations, including activities centered around dairy nutrition, animal care, shopping locally, and more.

The Destination Dairy exhibit hall will highlight several of the state’s dairy farm families and share the impact Pennsylvania dairy is making on local communities and the state’s economy. Cows representing four farms within one hour of Harrisburg will calve on site during the entire length of the Farm Show.