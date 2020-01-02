Celebrating the Oysters’ 55th Anniversary in Cape Vincent

As retired dairy and beef farmers, Ila and Ken Oyster of Kensington rarely took vacations, but on a last minute decision to get away for their 55th anniversary, they took off for Cape Vincent, New York, on the St. Lawrence River. They rented a cottage at Angel Rock Cottages for a week, watching cruise ships, freightliners, tug boats and saltys pass by their cottage day and night from the deck, not to mention all of the locals fishing on the river or the many commuting from New York to Wolf Island and back. Although the tourist season had just ended on Labor Day, there were lots of shops, antique and gift, still open. They never got bored after the sun went down as they brought along our Farm and Dairy to keep informed as to what was happening back home.

