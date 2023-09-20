2023 Noble County Fair sale

Grand Champion Market Beef
Tate Miller’s grand champion market beef sold for $23,000 to Encino Energy. (Submitted photo)

Sept. 2, 2023
Sale Total: $978,198.20
Lots: 558

Market Beef
21 Lots

Grand Champion: Tate Miller
Bid: $23,000.00
Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve Champion: Sawyer Reid
Bid: $8,000.00
Buyer: Bruner Land Co

Feeder Calves
46 Lots

Grand Champion: Mikinzee Thomas
Bid: $4,100.00
Buyer: Harriman & Sons Dozer & Timber Service and The Tracks Drive Thru

Dairy Beef Feeders
10 Lots

Grand Champion: Lyla Thompson
Bid: $5,000.00
Buyer: DT Midstream Co.

Reserve Champion: Bella House
Bid: $5,000.00
Buyer: Jillian Arena and Willow Branches of Healing

Market Hogs
155 Lots

Grand Champion: Tyce DeVolld
Bid: $9,000.00
Buyer: Caldwell Eagles #2952

Reserve Champion: Nathan Van Fleet
Bid: $6,000.00
Buyer: Batesville Sportsman Club

Market Lambs
27 Lots

Grand Champion: Hannah DeVolld
Bid: $4,000.00
Buyer: Antero Resources Corp.

Reserve Champion: Bella House
Bid: $4,000.00
Buyer: Bruner Land Co

Market Goats
86 Lots

Grand Champion: Maggie Presnell
Bid: $2,500.00
Buyer: Southeastern Glass

Reserve Champion: Brooke Stottsberry
Bid: $2,800.00
Buyer: Anderson Propane Service

Market Chickens
42 Lots

Grand Champion: Alexander Sheanshang
Bid: $2,400.00
Buyer: Farmers & Merchants Bank and Food Center

Reserve Champion: Sydney Erb
Bid: $1,800.00
Buyer: EOG Resources

Market Turkeys
22 Lots

Grand Champion: Sydney Erb
Bid: $2,750.00
Buyer: Patty’s Place LLC

Reserve Champion: Laney Johnson
Bid: $2,900.00
Buyer: Sharon Stone

Market Rabbits
149 Lots

Grand Champion: Izzie Snyder
Bid: $2,600.00
Buyers: Brad and Sami Hull and Slevin Farms

Reserve Champion: Melina Blubaugh
Bid: $2,300.00
Buyer: Rick’s Lawn Care

2023 Noble County Fair Sale
Grand Champion Feeder Calf Heifer
Mikinzee Thomas’ grand champion feeder calf sold for $4,100 to Harriman & Sons Dozer & Timber Service and The Tracks Drive Thru. (Submitted photo)
Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Lyla Thompson’s grand champion dairy beef feeder sold for $5,000 to DT Midstream Co. (Submitted photo)
Grand Champion Lamb
Hannah DeVolld’s grand champion lamb sold for $4,000 to Antero Resources Corp. (Submitted photo)
Grand Champion Market Beef
Tate Miller’s grand champion market beef sold for $23,000 to Encino Energy. (Submitted photo)
Grand Champion Market Chickens
Alexander Sheanshang’s grand champion chickens sold for $2,400 to Farmers & Merchants Bank and Food Center. (Submitted photo)
Grand Champion Market Goat
Maggie Presnell’s grand champion goat sold for $2,500 to Southeastern Glass. (Submitted photo)
Grand Champion Market Hog
Tyce DeVolld’s grand champion hog sold for $9,000 to Caldwell Eagles #2952. (Submitted photo)
Grand Champion Market Rabbits
Izzie Snyder’s grand champion rabbits sold for $2,600 to Brad and Sami Hull and Slevin Farms. (Submitted photo)
Grand Champion Market Turkey
Sydney Erb’s grand champion turkey sold for $2,750 to Patty's Place LLC. (Submitted photo)
Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Bella House’s reserve champion dairy beef feeder sold for $5,000 to Jillian Arena and Willow Branches of Healing. (Submitted photo)
Reserve Champion Lamb
Bella House’s reserve champion lamb sold for $4,000 to Bruner Land Co. (Submitted photo)
Reserve Champion Market Beef
Sawyer Reid’s reserve champion market beef sold for $8,000 to Bruner Land Co. (Submitted photo)
Reserve Champion Market Chickens
Sydney Erb’s reserve champion chickens sold for $1,800 to EOG Resources. (Submitted photo)
Reserve Champion Market Goat
Brooke Stottsberry’s reserve champion goat sold for $2,800 to Anderson Propane Service. (Submitted photo)
Reserve Champion Market Hog
Nathan Van Fleet’s reserve champion hog sold for $6,000 to Batesville Sportsman Club. (Submitted photo)
Reserve Champion Market Rabbits
Melina Blubaugh’s reserve champion rabbits sold for $2,300 to Rick's Lawn Care. (Submitted photo)
Reserve Champion Market Turkey
Laney Johnson’s reserve champion turkey sold for $2,900 to Sharon Stone. (Submitted photo)

