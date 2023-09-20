2023 Noble County Fair sale

Sept. 2, 2023
Sale Total: $978,198.20
Lots: 558
Market Beef
21 Lots
Grand Champion: Tate Miller
Bid: $23,000.00
Buyer: Encino Energy
Reserve Champion: Sawyer Reid
Bid: $8,000.00
Buyer: Bruner Land Co
Feeder Calves
46 Lots
Grand Champion: Mikinzee Thomas
Bid: $4,100.00
Buyer: Harriman & Sons Dozer & Timber Service and The Tracks Drive Thru
Dairy Beef Feeders
10 Lots
Grand Champion: Lyla Thompson
Bid: $5,000.00
Buyer: DT Midstream Co.
Reserve Champion: Bella House
Bid: $5,000.00
Buyer: Jillian Arena and Willow Branches of Healing
Market Hogs
155 Lots
Grand Champion: Tyce DeVolld
Bid: $9,000.00
Buyer: Caldwell Eagles #2952
Reserve Champion: Nathan Van Fleet
Bid: $6,000.00
Buyer: Batesville Sportsman Club
Market Lambs
27 Lots
Grand Champion: Hannah DeVolld
Bid: $4,000.00
Buyer: Antero Resources Corp.
Reserve Champion: Bella House
Bid: $4,000.00
Buyer: Bruner Land Co
Market Goats
86 Lots
Grand Champion: Maggie Presnell
Bid: $2,500.00
Buyer: Southeastern Glass
Reserve Champion: Brooke Stottsberry
Bid: $2,800.00
Buyer: Anderson Propane Service
Market Chickens
42 Lots
Grand Champion: Alexander Sheanshang
Bid: $2,400.00
Buyer: Farmers & Merchants Bank and Food Center
Reserve Champion: Sydney Erb
Bid: $1,800.00
Buyer: EOG Resources
Market Turkeys
22 Lots
Grand Champion: Sydney Erb
Bid: $2,750.00
Buyer: Patty’s Place LLC
Reserve Champion: Laney Johnson
Bid: $2,900.00
Buyer: Sharon Stone
Market Rabbits
149 Lots
Grand Champion: Izzie Snyder
Bid: $2,600.00
Buyers: Brad and Sami Hull and Slevin Farms
Reserve Champion: Melina Blubaugh
Bid: $2,300.00
Buyer: Rick’s Lawn Care
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!