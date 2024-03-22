Wayne National Forest announces campground and trail opening dates

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest will open campgrounds and recreation sites, including all motorized and non-motorized trails, to visitors beginning in April to launch the 2024 recreation season.

All trails on the Wayne National Forest and all recreation sites on the Athens Ranger District will reopen April 5. They include the following: Leith Run Campground, Burr Oak Cove Campground, New Stone Church Campground, Sand Run Picnic Area, Lane Farm Campground, Ring Mill Campground, Lamping Homestead Campground, Hune, Bridge Campground and Utah Ridge Picnic Area.

With the exception of Big Bend Beach, all recreation sites on the Ironton Ranger District reopen April 12. They include the following: Oak Hill Campground. Iron Ridge Campground, Pine Knob Campground, Two-Point Group Campground, Furnace Group Picnic Shelter and Roadside Group Picnic Shelter.

Big Bend Beach will reopen May 25.

Beginning March 25th, motorized trail passes may be purchased at any WNF office, at 12 participating vendors locations or online at Pay.gov-WayneNationalForestMotorizedTrailPass. For more information, contact the Forest at 740-753-0101.