Stark Parks to host fishing derbies

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks, in partnership with the Stark County Federation of Conservation Clubs and Berkley Fishing Team, is hosting free derby events as part of the 2024 fishing derby circuit.

Children, ages 4 to 15, can join the circuit with a chance to fish for prizes at derbies held through the spring and summer. Attendance at each derby will earn one entry into a drawing to win a cash prize from the Berkley Fishing Team.

One free fishing pole will be given to each child participating in a derby throughout the circuit by the Stark County Federation of Conservation Clubs while supplies last. Prizes and trophies are awarded at each derby for the first, second and third place winners in each age group.

Fishing starts at 8 a.m. for each of the circuit events. Visit StarkParks.com/Derbies for information on all 2024 fishing events.

Derbies

The Jack Cullen Towpath Trail Trout Derby will be held April 27 at St. Helena Heritage Park. The Richard Fry Memorial Catfish Derby will be held May 11 at Petros Lake Park. The “Pep” Tamargo Memorial Derby will be held June 1 at Sippo Lake Park-Marina. The Cook’s Lagoon Children and Senior Derby for ages 4 to 15 and 65+ will be held June 8 at Cook’s Lagoon. The Sandy & Beaver Canal Derby will be held Aug. 10 at Magnolia Mill Pond.

Night fishing derby

The Night Fishing Derby will be held July 19 at Sippo Lake Marina for all ages. The entry fee is $5.

Special Needs Derby. On Sept. 14, the Berkley Fishing Team is hosting the Bob Meister Special Needs Derby at Sippo Lake Marina. The event is free but pre-registration is required.

Park ranger fishing events

The Stark Parks Rangers will host three fishing tournaments in 2024. On June 15, a Ranger Bass Tournament will be held at Walborn Reservoir. Registration is $60 per boat for cash prizes and the proceeds benefit the Ranger Explorer program.

Catfish with cops

This year’s Catfish with Cops shoreline fishing tournament will be held on July 27 at Walborn Reservoir and Aug. 24 at Sippo Lake Marina. The entry fee is $5 per person and registration is at 5 p.m. for both events.

For more information about the derbies, please visit StarkParks.com/Fishing.