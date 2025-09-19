Wayne SWCD announces Big Tree winner

WOOSTER, Ohio — The winner of the Big Tree Contest for shagbark hickory in Wayne County was Roger Baker’s large historic tree that scored 222.5 points. This old tree had a total circumference of 127 inches and was 80 feet tall. The winning tree can be seen just off North Firestone Road, diagonal from the Bethel United Methodist Church.

A close second place went to the tallest shagbark hickory measured, which was owned by Will Moore and scored 208.5 points. It had a total circumference of 98 inches and measured 95.5 feet tall. There were six entries in the contest this year. Top finishers in addition to Baker and Moore were Sherri Gochnauer, third place, 195.5 points; Arlin Geiser, fourth place, 190.75 points; Ron Bosley Jr., fifth place, 187.25 points and Neva Tegtmeier, sixth place, 174 points.

In 2026, the Wayne County SWCD will be searching for the largest American sycamore tree. Visit www.wayneswcd.org for more information.