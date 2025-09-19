Keystone International Livestock Exhibition returns to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Keystone International Livestock Exposition will return to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, 2300 N Cameron St., from Sept. 26 through Oct. 5, marking its 68th year as the East Coast’s premier livestock showcase.

Admission and parking are free and open to the public.

Known as the largest livestock show on the East Coast, KILE brings together the nation’s finest cattle, sheep, goats, swine and horses, judged by more than 20 professionals.

Thousands of animals will be on display throughout the 10-day event.

The event kicks off with Ranch Riding shows, goat shows and swine shows on the first weekend. Visitors can also browse the Stockman’s Trade Show, offering everything from clothing and equipment to livestock trailers and show supplies.

After a brief break from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, the exposition ramps back up on Oct. 2, with beef, horse and sheep shows.

Food enthusiasts can enjoy the Keystone Classic Barbecue and Steak Cookoff Championship scheduled Oct. 5 to Oct. 6. Certified barbecue judges will rank chicken, ribs, pork, brisket and steak prepared by competitive teams from across the region.

A variety of youth-focused events are also scheduled, including judging contests, showmanship competitions and other activities for future agricultural leaders.

In addition to competitions, visitors will have the opportunity to meet livestock handlers, ask questions and get an up-close look at the animals. From 5-foot ranch horses to 200-pound swine, the show offers a chance to experience agriculture firsthand.

To see the full schedule, visit tinyurl.com/5n7ta5wn. Contact the show office at 717-787-2905 with any questions.