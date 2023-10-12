Wayne SWCD holding breakfast, election Nov. 2

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its inaugural Breakfast and Supervisor Election from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Connection Conference and Event Center, 1034 Country Club Drive.

The free open-house style event, which replaces the formal dinner of previous years, is open to the public and will serve as the culmination of this year’s supervisor election. Stop by any time to cast a vote for the board, then enjoy a complimentary breakfast while visiting with Wayne SWCD Supervisors and staff.

The presentation of the Conservation Farm and Conservation Educator of the Year awards will take place at 8:30 a.m. RSVP is required by Oct. 17, in order to gain an accurate count for breakfast. Call 330-263-5376 or email wayneohswcd@gmail.com to RSVP.