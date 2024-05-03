Wayne SWCD now taking sign-ups for H2Ohio program

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District began taking sign-ups from agricultural producers April 22 as the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s H2Ohio water quality program expanded to include the entire state.

The H2Ohio program is designed to reduce nutrient runoff by incentivizing producers to implement science-based, proven best management practices on the farm. The program has been in place in the Lake Erie watershed of northwestern Ohio since 2019 and is now being expanded to include the entire state.

Initially, the focus will be on developing Nutrient Management Plans for producers. An NMP takes into account the nutritional needs of the soil for crop production and then carefully prescribes nutritional inputs to balance those needs. This is a win-win for both the producer and the environment as nutrient runoff is minimized. Lost nutrients are lost dollars and can create water quality issues downstream.

Producers enrolling in the H2Ohio Program will earn $10 per enrolled acre ($5 per year over 2 years) for development of an NMP and may earn as much as $15 per enrolled acre depending on level of precision with regard to soil sampling and nutrient application.

In most cases, the stipend will more than pay for development of the plan, which can ultimately serve as a starting point for additional opportunities for funding of conservation best management practices as more funding is made available.

Sign-up time is limited as are the number of acres Wayne County may enroll. Interested producers should contact Wayne SWCD Ag Resources Coordinator Cody Beale at 330-263-5376 or cbeale@wayneohio.org for more details and to schedule an appointment for sign-up.