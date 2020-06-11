West Holmes FFA members receive their State FFA Degrees

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On May 8, nine of the West Holmes FFA members received their State FFA Degrees during the Ohio FFA Celebration. This is the highest degree a member can receive on a state level.

These members included Megan Brannon, Taryn Grassbaugh, Aubree Houin, Jayme Pennell, Ethan Reining, Lucas Shaum, Rebecca Sprang, Chase Stitzlein and Addison Yates.

On May 5, eight of the chapter’s members were recognized as State Proficiency Finalists during the state proficiency award recognition during the Ohio FFA Celebration. They were announced as finalists in early March and would have been on stage at the state convention if the COVID-19 situation had not occurred.

Pennell placed first in the Environmental and Natural Resources Management category. Stitzlein placed first in Dairy Production — Entrepreneurship.

Ethan Drzazga placed second in Agricultural Sales — Placement. Brayden Shumaker placed second in Agricultural Services. Logan Schlauch placed second in Dairy Production — Entrepreneurship.

Taylor Feikert placed second in Swine Production — Entrepreneurship.

Kylie Ramirez placed third in Service Learning. Hayley Davis placed fourth in Veterinary Science.

Pennell and Stitzlein will now have their applications forwarded to the national level where they have a chance to become national finalists and earn a spot on stage at national convention.