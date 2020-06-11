Hunters enjoy wild turkey season

COLUMBUS — Hunters checked 17,891 wild turkeys during Ohio’s 2020 spring hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In 2019, hunters harvested 19,168 wild turkeys during the same time.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the 2020 spring hunting season include: Belmont (533), Monroe (532), Tuscarawas (528), Guernsey (508), Meigs (503), Muskingum (499), Washington (484), Harrison (458), Coshocton (450) and Ashtabula (449).

Young hunters harvested 1,843 wild turkeys during Ohio’s youth season April 18-19. The youth season results are included in the final harvest tally.

The state has two zones for spring wild turkey hunting: the south zone and the northeast zone. The northeast zone includes Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties, while the south zone covers the rest of the state. South zone hunting ended May 17. Northeast zone hunting ended May 31.

The spring turkey season bag limit was two bearded wild turkeys. Hunters could harvest one bearded turkey per day. All hunters were required to check in their harvest using the game-check system. A turkey could be harvested with a shotgun or archery equipment.

Wild turkeys checked by county

A county list of all wild turkeys checked by hunters during the 2020 spring and youth hunting seasons are shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2020, and the 2019 numbers are in parentheses.

Adams: 421 (424)

Allen: 79 (74)

Ashland: 170 (217)

Ashtabula: 449 (558)

Athens: 379 (464)

Auglaize: 54 (42)

Belmont: 533 (567)

Brown: 433 (413)

Butler: 237 (190)

Carroll: 368 (386)

Champaign: 106 (97)

Clark: 17 (17)

Clermont: 367 (337)

Clinton: 92 (74)

Columbiana: 395 (327)

Coshocton: 450 (554)

Crawford: 59 (67)

Cuyahoga: 7 (8)

Darke: 68 (61)

Defiance: 244 (197)

Delaware: 127 (115)

Erie: 41 (51)

Fairfield: 115 (118)

Fayette: 17 (13)

Franklin: 21 (21)

Fulton: 118 (117)

Gallia: 398 (402)

Geauga: 213 (259)

Greene: 22 (26)

Guernsey: 508 (530)

Hamilton: 147 (108)

Hancock: 48 (34)

Hardin: 103 (95)

Harrison: 458 (477)

Henry: 56 (63)

Highland: 412 (390)

Hocking: 271 (280)

Holmes: 241 (283)

Huron: 112 (118)

Jackson: 351 (395)

Jefferson: 412 (417)

Knox: 317 (349)

Lake: 70 (73)

Lawrence: 228 (237)

Licking: 319 (365)

Logan: 116 (113)

Lorain: 141 (141)

Lucas: 54 (69)

Madison: 11 (10)

Mahoning: 198 (186)

Marion: 46 (30)

Medina: 118 (148)

Meigs: 503 (555)

Mercer: 30 (17)

Miami: 29 (24)

Monroe: 532 (654)

Montgomery: 28 (27)

Morgan: 322 (400)

Morrow: 146 (142)

Muskingum: 499 (589)

Noble: 399 (488)

Ottawa: 1 (5)

Paulding: 75 (70)

Perry: 283 (309)

Pickaway: 33 (23)

Pike: 197 (241)

Portage: 248 (259)

Preble: 125 (136)

Putnam: 61 (65)

Richland: 221 (318)

Ross: 334 (295)

Sandusky: 23 (19)

Scioto: 272 (288)

Seneca: 108 (154)

Shelby: 39 (38)

Stark: 270 (299)

Summit: 79 (80)

Trumbull: 378 (431)

Tuscarawas: 528 (570)

Union: 48 (58)

Van Wert: 22 (20)

Vinton: 294 (331)

Warren: 110 (102)

Washington: 484 (595)

Wayne: 123 (126)

Williams: 192 (228)

Wood: 31 (21)

Wyandot: 87 (84)

2020 total: 17,891

2019 total: (19,168).

Harvest numbers are raw data and subject to change.