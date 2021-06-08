West Virginia coal mine to close, laying off 180 workers

A West Virginia coal mine near the border with Pennsylvania is closing.

About 180 miners with Monongalia County Coal Mine in Greene County, Pennsylvania received permanent layoff notices, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The layoffs will happen in two phases: the first in August, and the second in September.

A company spokesman said that the mine, located in Blacksville, West Virginia, was closing permanently, along with other on-site facilities.

The mine was owned by Consol Energy before it sold it to Murray Energy in 2013. Murray Energy filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and emerged in September 2020 as American Consolidated Natural Resources Inc.

The Monongalia County Coal Mine produced more than 4 million short tons of coal in 2019, making it one of the top-producing mines in the region. Production dropped to 2 million tons last year.