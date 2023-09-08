West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Days returns Sept. 9-10

CHARLESTON, W.Va — This year’s West Virginia National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will return to the Summit Bechtel Reserve near Beckley on Sept. 9 and 10. Tickets are available to purchase online at summitbechtelreserve.ticketleap.com/wvdnrhuntfish2023/.

This annual event, designed to introduce people to hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, and other outdoor activities in a safe and hands-on environment, will give visitors a chance to participate in family-friendly activities, listen to live music, meet outdoor television personalities, purchase various hunting, fishing, and outdoor sporting goods, and win prizes.

The event will be be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. Parking for the entire weekend is free and located close to the vendor mall.

In addition to the popular Outdoor Youth Challenge and other familiar activities, West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days will feature exciting new attractions and guest appearances this year. On Saturday, the hosts of Fly Rod Chronicles, The Chase and Whitetail Frenzy will be available to sign autographs. Also, on Saturday, visitors can sample wild game and farm-fresh food at a new station featuring signature dishes prepared by West Virginia State Parks chefs.

Tickets to West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days are $10, and kids ages 15 and younger get in for free. Children attending this year will once again be able to participate in the Outdoor Youth Challenge, a series of activities designed to introduce kids to various hunting, fishing, wildlife and outdoor activities. Children ages 6-18 who try at least ten activities will be eligible to win prizes, including a lifetime hunting and fishing license and a conservation camp scholarship. Kids can participate on Saturday or Sunday. To claim a prize, children must be present for the drawing on the day they enter their names. West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days is co-sponsored by the WVDNR, the West Virginia Wildlife Federation and the Summit Bechtel Reserve.