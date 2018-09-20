West Virginia seeks public input at October meetings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A five-year strategic plan to move West Virginia’s Agriculture industry forward is in the works. This gives the public another opportunity to offer their input into the process.

The steering committee of the West Virginia Agriculture Advisory Board, made up of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, Farm Bureau, Conservation Agency, Extension Service and others, is holding 14 community meetings across the state during October.

“This is a chance for West Virginians to have a say in the future of our agriculture economy,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “We are inviting agriculture business owners and stakeholders to participate in a hands-on process to identify specific strategies for how we can help move the industry forward and what direction we need to take.”

More than 500 people completed a survey earlier this summer narrowing down the issues that most impact West Virginia agriculture. That is the stepping-off point for the community meetings. Producers and agriculture stakeholders are urged to attend one of the 14 events and offer their input. The community meetings are being held in Charleston, New Martinsville, Ghent, Sutton, Martinsburg, Moorefield, Parkersburg, Philippi, Core, Lewisburg, Tridelphia, Wayne, Point Pleasant and Mt. Clare.

The first is Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. at Camp Virgil Tate, in Charleston. The second meeting is Oct. 2, same time, at the Wetzel County 4-H Camp, in New Martinsville.

To view all 14 meetings and locations, and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2x8xKSq. Advance registration is required.