Western PA Grazing Conference set March 14

CLARION, Pa. — The 26th Annual Western PA Grazing Conference will be held March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion, Pennsylvania.

Daniel Salatin, of Polyface Farms in Virginia is the keynote speaker this year. The cost to attend is $45, which includes a continental breakfast and a hot lunch, with checks payable to the Clarion Conservation District. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Registration deadline is March 7. For more information or to register, visit www.westernpagrazing.com.

For questions, contact the Clarion Conservation District at 814-393-6147 or the Jefferson Conservation District at 814-849-7463. The conference is organized by the Western PA Grazing Conference Committee. Members include U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, Jefferson, Clarion and Clearfield Conservation Districts, Penn State Extension, NW and SW PA Project Grass and local farmers. Grant support is provided by the PA Grazing Lands Coalition.