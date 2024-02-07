TuscParks to host winter hike Feb. 10

Even if you stop to rest, stay on the trail while you're hiking to avoid picking up invasive plant seeds and other pests. Sara Welch photo.

DOVER, Ohio — TuscParks will be hosting a winter hike at the Norma Johnson Center on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. The welcome table for this free event will be located at 3645 Conservation Drive in the parking lot below the red barn (off Old State Route 39 between Dover and Sugarcreek).

There will be three marked trails with different levels of difficulty, with hot chocolate and Gingers Home Bakery soups available to warm participants up after their hike. Pets are permitted but must be on a leash. All participants are encouraged to dress for the weather. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Please check with the TuscParks or the Norma Johnson Center Facebook page for updates or call TuscParks at 330-365-3279 for more information. This event is free of charge, but donations will be accepted.

