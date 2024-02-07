Spring 2024 Virtual Farm Tours kick off Feb. 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Spring 2024 Virtual Farm Tours, coordinated by American Dairy Association North East, are set to kick off on Feb. 14.

Since launching the Virtual Farm Tour concept in 2018, the tours have racked up more than 600,000 views between the live and recorded broadcasts.

The upcoming tours include Wil-Roc Farms, Kinderhook, New York, hosted by Cody Williams on Feb. 14; Zahncroft Dairy, LLC, Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania, hosted by Doug Sattazahn on April 9; G&S Dairy, Harrington, Delaware, hosted by Stephanie Knutsen on April 10.

Two separate tour sessions will take place on the same day at each farm, including a general tour with lesson plans for pre-K through fifth-grade students and a deep dive tour with lesson plans for grades 6-12.

The program includes free teacher-developed student lesson plans that meet Common Core Standards for elementary, middle and high school classes.

All lesson plans are available to download, as well as registration for the Spring 2024 Virtual Farm Tours and access to recorded past tours at AmericanDairy.com under “Virtual Farm Tours.”