Wilcox selected to lead Professional Development Institute for CASE

NASHVILLE — Lyndsay Wilcox, agriscience educator at Blackhawk High School, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, was recently selected to facilitate a Professional Development Institute for Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) this summer.

Wilcox is one of 80 educators who will serve as a lead teacher because of her advanced competency in the curriculum and ability to demonstrate excellent facilitation skills. Wilcox attended eliteELEVATION in Nashville, March 24-26, with teachers from more than 20 states in preparation for this national role. Lead teachers will facilitate CASE’s inquiry-based curriculum that shifts teacher-led instruction to student-directed learning. During the banquet, Wilcox was recognized for seven years of service to CASE as a lead teacher.

Later this year, Wilcox will prepare up to 20 teachers from across the U.S. to teach the Natural Resource and Ecology CASE course hosted by University of Nevada, Reno in Reno Nevada. CASE is an initiative of the National Council for Agricultural Education and managed by the National Association of the Agricultural Educators.