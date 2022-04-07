Can you identify this metal mystery tool?

Hello from Hazard!

We had a few more readers identify Item No. 1209 as a wire entrance drone guard for honeybees. Steve Straits, of Millersburg, Ohio, wrote there is still one on his farm in Millersburg. It was always there, and he never knew what it was until someone pointed out how it was used.

Gary Carper, of Louisville, Ohio, also identified it. His dad was a beekeeper.

Many of you also know what Item No. 1210 is.

“This is to put on your hand to shell corn off the cob and peg by finger to husk corn. I have a large collection of them, all kinds and shapes,” said Richard Bader, Middletown, New York.

Larry Broestle and David and James Miller, of Louisville, agree.

Dan Kerniskey, of Eastlake, Ohio bought the item at a hay trolley show. The seller had no idea what it was. It has a metal chain material that fits a thumb. The two chain lengths attach to a thin leather strap that is adjustable, and on the end is a wooden piece like a pencil the length of a finger.

Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1211.

Do you know what this item is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.