Wild Ohio article wins national award

COLUMBUS — An article from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife’s Wild Ohio magazine won a national communications award from the Association for Conservation Information.

“A Year in the Life of a Wetland” was awarded first place in the category for general interest magazine article. Written by Wildlife Communication Specialist Kelly Schott, the winning article appeared in the 2022 Issue 4 edition of Wild Ohio magazine, which highlighted the H2Ohio program and the importance of wetlands in conservation. The article celebrated the changing flora and fauna of wetlands through the four seasons as well as the associated wildlife diversity.

Schott has served as the wildlife communication specialist at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Oak Harbor since 2016. Read a copy of the article at wildohio.gov.

A year-long subscription to Wild Ohio offers six full-color, 36-page editions that deliver articles and images for all wildlife enthusiasts. Purchase an annual Wild Ohio membership for six issues of cover-to-cover fish and wildlife information and images. Subscribe online at wildohio.gov or at any store that sells Ohio hunting or fishing licenses for just $5. Call 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) to request a mail-in form.

The Association for Conservation Information is a nonprofit organization of natural resources communicators. It offers an opportunity for state, federal and Canadian wildlife resource agencies to share best practices and ideas.