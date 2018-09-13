Wilmington College sets enrollment record

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Wilmington College’s entering class for the fall 2018 semester is a record-breaker. The college realized it was on a record pace as impressive numbers of freshmen made commitments throughout the spring.

Then it became even more certain as they attended summer orientation. On Aug. 16, the numbers still looked good when several hundred new students moved in and began their orientation and first day of classes the following Monday.

The record numbers became official Sept. 4, with the “14-day census,” which constitutes the enrollment totals reported to the Ohio Dept. of Education and other official entities. Wilmington College is hosting a record 385 first-time freshmen and 450 new students, the latter of which constitutes a combination of the new freshmen and 65 transfer students.

The total number of students on the main campus totals 1,103, while the Cincinnati Branches are hosting 139 students.

The fall semester enrollment of new freshman eclipses the long-standing record set in 1946 and equaled in 2014. The GI Bill fueled an enrollment boom in the years immediately following World War II.

This year’s total of new students breaks the previous record 437 from 2014.

President Jim Reynolds said the enrollment records provide further proof the College is on a “positive trajectory.”

Dennis Kelly, vice president/chief enrollment officer, cited the record entering class as a “direct result” of the college implementing and delivering on several new strategic initiatives. For example, the former Wilmington SUCCEEDS program expanded this year to Clinton County SUCCEEDS, which resulted in a modern-day record number of local residents attending WC.

Also, the College employed a new corporate marketing partner and dramatically increased the number of campus visits by prospective students.