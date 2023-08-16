Women in Agribusiness Summit set for Sept. 26-28

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — More than seven special activities will round out the content, networking and collaborative opportunities at the 12th annual Women in Agribusiness Summit, which will be held this year in Nashville, Sept. 26-28.

Complementing an industry-wide comprehensive agenda, which includes sessions such as “The Policy Landscape,” “The Power of Bio-based Crop Solutions,” “U.S. Farmland Values” and “Transformation in Transportation,”, the special activities include farm tours, exclusive WIA MeetUps and skill-building workshop.

There will be a skilled-based workshop titled “Negotiate Like A Pro,” led by keynote speaker Meggie Palmer, founder of PepTalkHer. In it, Palmer will share tactics for recording wins, approaching negotiations with confidence, stating your ask and arriving at an outcome that is beneficial to all parties.

Additionally, for those interested in leveraging their messaging to the sector, there is a “Media Training: Connecting With Your Audience” workshop where participants will learn the best practices for outreach and how to book and nail an on-air interview. They also will be introduced to the assets needed to ensure people stay engaged, and gain an understanding of the best digital practices for connecting with an audience.

Learn more and register to claim a space at the special activities events at womeninag.com.