Women in Agribusiness Summit set for Sept. 26-28

By -
0
7
Women in Agriculture
You are not fake news Farm and Dairy Editor Susan Crowell encouraged women to share their stories because consumers want to get real news from real farmers. “Misinformation is by far the greatest threat to agriculture,” said Crowell. She encouraged the women in the room to reach out to local reporters, to be honest, and to share real farm stories with them during the 2018 East Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference April 6. (Catie Noyes photo)

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — More than seven special activities will round out the content, networking and collaborative opportunities at the 12th annual Women in Agribusiness Summit, which will be held this year in Nashville, Sept. 26-28.

Complementing an industry-wide comprehensive agenda, which includes sessions such as “The Policy Landscape,” “The Power of Bio-based Crop Solutions,” “U.S. Farmland Values” and “Transformation in Transportation,”, the special activities include farm tours, exclusive WIA MeetUps and skill-building workshop.

There will be a skilled-based workshop titled “Negotiate Like A Pro,” led by keynote speaker Meggie Palmer, founder of PepTalkHer. In it, Palmer will share tactics for recording wins, approaching negotiations with confidence, stating your ask and arriving at an outcome that is beneficial to all parties.

Additionally, for those interested in leveraging their messaging to the sector, there is a “Media Training: Connecting With Your Audience” workshop where participants will learn the best practices for outreach and how to book and nail an on-air interview. They also will be introduced to the assets needed to ensure people stay engaged, and gain an understanding of the best digital practices for connecting with an audience.

Learn more and register to claim a space at the special activities events at womeninag.com.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.