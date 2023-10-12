Workshop focuses on sheep grazing and solar arrays

Sheep are the ideal animals to use for solar grazing because of their size, grazing style and temperament. (Minnesota Native Landscapes photo)

LEBANON, Pa. — The Penn State Extension of Lebanon County will host an in-person workshop, Grazing Sheep under Utility-Scale Solar Arrays, Oct. 19 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 2120 Cornwall Road.

This workshop is being offered free of charge and will provide a comprehensive overview of the advantages of utilizing sheep grazing as a means of land management beneath large-scale solar arrays.

Sheep grazing beneath large-scale solar arrays can provide a valuable source of income for both current and future sheep farmers, as they can offer vegetation management services and access to additional pasture.

Registration is required by Oct. 18 For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/grazing-sheep-under-utility-scale-solar-arrays.

