Workshop will address damage from deer

XENIA, Ohio — Central State University extension will host a Preventing Deer Damage program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 24, at CSU-Xenia, 334 Progress Drive, Suite 100.

This workshop will focus on strategies for humans and wildlife to avoid conflict in the yard, neighborhood and farm. Participants will learn how to control wildlife legally within the confines of local and state laws.

The featured speaker will be Ohio Department of Natural Resources Ohio State Wildlife Officer Matthew Hunt.

The program is free for adults over 18. Registration is requested and can be made by calling CSU-Xenia at 937-376-6694.

For more information, contact CSUE agriculture/natural resources associate Clare Thorn at cthorn@centralstate.edu or call 937-376-6627.