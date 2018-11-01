Young shepherd’s program will be educational, social

WOOSTER, Ohio — For the second time in the history of the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium and the Ohio Sheep Industry, OSIA will host a Young Shepherd’s Assembly Program. This program is educational as well as a social event for Ohio’s Young Shepherd’s.

The purpose of bringing young Ohio sheep producers together in one social/educational setting is to begin the process of “handing the Ohio Sheep Industry” over to the next generation of Ohio sheep farmers.

“In order for a smooth transition to occur, these young people need to have an opportunity to meet and get to know each other” said Roger A. High, executive director of the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association.

This Young Shepherd’s Assembly Program will take place during the two-day Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium. Each Ohio Young Shepherd is encouraged to attend the Shepherd’s College and the social, educational event at Jake’s Restaurant in Wooster, Nov. 30.

The Young Shepherd Assembly program continues Saturday, Dec. 1, with Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium Program. The Young Shepherd’s Assembly Program and Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium registration forms are included in the Ohio Sheep Producer newsletter.

Complete the BSS registration/OSIA membership form and mail it to OSIA, P.O. Box 182383, Columbus OH 43218, or by going to the www.ohiosheep.org website and paying via PayPal. If you would like additional information, contact Roger A. High at 614-246-8299, or by email at rhigh@ofbf.org.