Diversity to highlight shepherd’s sheep symposium

WOOSTER, Ohio — The 2018 Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium will once again concentrate on a wide range of topics related to the success of the sheep operation, both now and in the future.

This year’s two-day program includes “Improving Profitability of the Sheep Operation through Grazing and Forage Production Principles,” sheep nutrition, including topics on vitamins and minerals, artificial rearing of Lambs, early weaning of lambs and technology tips for shepherd’s, expanding on OSU/OARDC sheep research, and more.

The Friday program, Shepherd’s College, will concentrate on several facets of production to help sheep farmers improve their profitability, including management intensive grazing 101, Using graziers tools, and producer study groups.

Site location

The event will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 1, at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC), Shisler Conference Center, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster.

Primary speakers include Woody Lane, Lane Pastures Services, Roseburg, Oregon; various OSU/OARDC Sheep Researchers from OSU Animal Sciences; Doug Billman, associate faculty, ATI; Rory Lewandowski, OSU Extension; and Letty Klein, Michigan sheep and fiber producer.

In addition, Rodger Sharp, Columbiana County sheep producer, will discuss his recent attendance at the Howard Wyman Sheep Industry Leadership School; Rebecca Miller, Columbiana County sheep producer, will discuss her recent trip to attend the LAMB-Ex program in Australia; and Mark Lyons, USDA Veterinary Services, will provide the USDA Scrapie Program Update.

Shepherd assembly

The event will also host the Young Shepherd’s Assembly Nov. 30, as well as a youth program during the Saturday, Dec. 1, program.

Prior to the symposium, the OSIA will hold its annual meeting, Dec. 1, at the same location. The agenda includes the election of the OSIA officer team as well as other important items for members to discuss.

The symposium includes the annual tradeshow and silent auction. Funds raised from the silent auction are the primary source of income for the Ralph Grimshaw Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium registration forms are included in the “Ohio Sheep Producer” newsletter. Complete the BSS registration/OSIA membership form and mail it to OSIA, P.O. Box 182383, Columbus OH 43218, or go to the www.ohiosheep.org website and pay via PayPal.

If you would like additional information, contact Roger A. High at 614-246-8299, or by email at rhigh@ofbf.org.