Youth hunters harvest 7,634 deer during special weekend

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s young hunters harvested 7,634 deer during the two-day youth gun season Nov. 20-21, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

The weekend season was open to all hunters aged 17 and under who were also accompanied by a nonhunting adult.

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s youth season include the following: Tuscarawas (322); Coshocton (307); Holmes (250); Knox (228); Guernsey (220); Muskingum (209); Ashland (179); Washington (179); Meigs (169); and Ashtabula (167).

Of the deer taken during the 2021 youth weekend, 4,053 were bucks, 2,625 were does and 956 were button bucks. In 2020, young hunters harvested 5,795 deer during the two-day youth-only season.

The average number of deer checked during the past three youth seasons is 6,210. The most deer taken during a two-day youth season was in 2007 when 10,059 deer were checked by young hunters.

All of Ohio’s youth hunting opportunities are available to anyone who is 17 years old or younger during the season dates. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.

Anyone interested in learning to hunt or becoming a mentor to a new hunter can visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community Page for information on how to get started, hunting-related workshops, and special hunting opportunities for mentors and new hunters.

Ohio offers many opportunities for hunters to pursue deer. The deer gun season is now through Dec. 5, and again Dec. 18-19. Deer muzzleloader season is Jan. 8, through Jan. 11. And, deer archery season remains open until Feb. 6. Find complete details in the 2021-22 Ohio hunting regulations.

Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

Deer checked by youth hunters

A county list of all white-tailed deer checked by youth hunters using a shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun, or straight-walled cartridge rifle during the 2021 youth deer gun hunting season is shown.

The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2021. The number following in parentheses is the three-year average harvest by youth hunters in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

A three-year average provides a better overall comparison to this year’s harvest numbers, eliminating year-to-year variation because of weather, misaligned season dates, crop harvest, and other unavoidable factors.

Numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 104 (100); Allen: 53 (40); Ashland: 179 (130); Ashtabula: 167 (130); Athens: 138 (110); Auglaize: 53 (41); Belmont: 147 (117); Brown: 90 (71); Butler: 52 (34); Carroll: 132 (116); Champaign: 55 (41); Clark: 26 (19); Clermont: 55 (58); Clinton: 34 (33); Columbiana: 133 (105); Coshocton: 307 (263); Crawford: 60 (44); Cuyahoga: 0 (1); Darke: 30 (32); Defiance: 98 (84); Delaware: 28 (26); Erie: 26 (40); Fairfield: 71 (52); Fayette: 26 (15); Franklin: 16 (10); Fulton: 32 (27);

Gallia: 128 (97); Geauga: 74 (41); Greene: 29 (25); Guernsey: 220 (154); Hamilton: 10 (9); Hancock: 84 (51); Hardin: 72 (50); Harrison: 166 (127); Henry: 40 (30); Highland: 136 (106); Hocking: 93 (73); Holmes: 250 (224); Huron: 131 (90); Jackson: 106 (98); Jefferson: 101 (77); Knox: 228 (185); Lake: 14 (10); Lawrence: 61 (59); Licking: 158 (133); Logan: 102 (76); Lorain: 68 (59); Lucas: 4 (9);

Madison: 26 (21); Mahoning: 52 (40); Marion: 39 (31); Medina: 55 (54); Meigs: 169 (121); Mercer: 36 (35); Miami: 34 (25); Monroe: 109 (92); Montgomery: 11 (14); Morgan: 134 (117); Morrow: 70 (53); Muskingum: 209 (170); Noble: 128 (107); Ottawa: 16 (15); Paulding: 76 (57); Perry: 109 (77); Pickaway: 29 (29); Pike: 47 (67); Portage: 64 (66); Preble: 44 (37); Putnam: 54 (48); Richland: 152 (106); Ross: 141 (128);

Sandusky: 37 (28); Scioto: 80 (84); Seneca: 107 (89); Shelby: 48 (42); Stark: 92 (70); Summit: 19 (10); Trumbull: 92 (84); Tuscarawas: 322 (225); Union: 45 (34); Van Wert: 24 (31); Vinton: 80 (78); Warren: 30 (26); Washington: 179 (124); Wayne: 98 (88); Williams: 54 (46); Wood: 41 (42); Wyandot: 95 (78). 2021 total: 7,634

Previous three-year average total: (6,210).