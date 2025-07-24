PETERSBURG, Ohio — Gordon Schiller Withers, at the age of 86, passed away on July 4, 2025, on the family farm where he was born on Jan. 21, 1939. He was the son of Howard S. Withers and Grace J. Withers (Williams).

Gordon “Shortie” was a lifelong farmer at Honey Creek Farms as a third generation milking shorthorn breeder. He traveled the country and Canada with the Withers milking shorthorns, winning many awards for their cattle.

In 2016, he and his wife Beverly were awarded Citizen of the Year award from the American Milking Shorthorn Society.

In high school, Shortie was a state track medalist, leading the team to its state ranking; he loved to tell stories about his victories in football and basketball. Gordon graduated from Springfield Local High School, class of 1957, and was also awarded Mahoning County Fair King.

He enjoyed home cooked meals served with a frosted glass right from the freezer. When he wasn’t drinking milk or sweet tea, he loved his Dr. Pepper. Gordie hosted people from as far as Australia to see their herd. He also loved being a bus driver and driving trips for Springfield Local for 50 years.

He is survived by his son, Howard Withers (Tricia); daughter Ginger (Chris Wallace); granddaughters Olivia (Austin Miller), Ivy (Levi Esterly) and Ruby Withers; grandsons, Paul and Noah and great-grandson Elliot.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; sons; Tim (Dawn Slater – together in 1991) and Sam; nephew Alan; brother J. Withers; sister, Shirley, and his parents.

Thank you to his son, Howard, and Patriot Home Care for his wonderful care.

Arrangements were handled by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.