SENECAVILLE, Ohio — Scott Hill, 58, of Senecaville, passed away unexpectedly May 26, 2023. He was born March 23, 1965, in Cambridge, Ohio, son of the late Wilford and Judy (Lucas) Hill.

A 1983 graduate of Meadowbrook High School, he was actively involved in FFA for four years, a 12-year member of the Seneca Doers 4-H Club and a member of the Meadowbrook High School Young Farmer’s Alumni Association. After his graduation from high school, Scott attended Washington Technical Institute for diesel mechanics.

Scott was a lifelong farmer, where he worked the family farm with his dad, Wilford. Scott and wife Tammy farmed Hill Farms together, until his untimely death.

Scott was a member and past president of the Guernsey County Farm Bureau, where he and his wife were inducted into the bureau’s 2012 hall of fame. He was a member and past director of the Eastern Ohio Angus Association, where he served on the sale committee. He was a member of the 4-H Advisory Extension Board, a member of the Noble County Cattleman’s Association, and a past-president of the Guernsey County Cattleman’s Association, and a director of the Heritage Co-Op for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Curtis and Vivian Hill and his maternal grandparents, Lewis and Helen Lucas.

Scott is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tammy (Birney) Hill, whom he married June 22, 1991.

Burial was at Mount Zion Cemetery, Pleasant City, Ohio.