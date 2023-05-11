Todd Beeson

SALEM, Ohio — Todd Jeffrey Beeson, 60, died suddenly May 1, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Todd was born on July 8, 1962, in Salem, the son of the late Albert James Beeson III and Lois (Tesmer) Beeson.

He was a 1980 graduate of West Branch High School. Todd then attended the police academy in Salem and attended fire school. He retired as the public works director for the City of Canfield, where he worked for 15 years. Prior to that, he was police chief at Goshen Township Police Department from 1990-2001 and was captain for the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department 1981-2001. He also served as an arson investigator. Todd was a member Goshen Good Growers and a 4-H adviser. He was a Goshen Township Trustee from 2010-2018. Todd was very active at the Canfield Fair, where he enjoyed showing his antique tractors.

Todd enjoyed hunting, grilling and using his smoker cooking for people. He was known for his beef jerky. He enjoyed farming vegetables, pumpkins and corn, which he would sell with his wife, Heather, at their roadside stand.

Survivors include his wife, Heather (Young) Beeson; siblings, Randy Beeson, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Marcia Todd, of Leetonia, Donn Beeson, of Leetonia, Kathy Smith, of Inman, South Carolina, Jamie Calley, of Seattle, Washington, Kerry Beeson, of Salem, and Kelly Clark, of Newton Falls; one stepson, Jacob Young of Charleston, South Carolina; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Todd was preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Beeson; and two nieces and one nephew.

A private Celebration of Life will be held later. Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.