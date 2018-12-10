Wayne L. Herron, 1942-2018

SALEM, Ohio — Wayne LeRoy Herron, 76, died at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at his home due to complications of cancer.

He was born Nov. 20, 1942, in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Carl E. and Hazel M. (John) Herron. A 1961 graduate of United High School, he was awarded the United Wall of Fame Academic Career Achievement Award in 2003. He was co-owner of Herron Jersey Farms LLC, retiring in 2017.

Mr. Herron was a member and served on committees of Winona Methodist Church; Winona Ruritan Club; Columbiana Soil and Water Conservation District; Tri County Milk Producers; Columbiana County and Ohio Farm Bureaus; and was active in various ag activities. He was Butler Township Trustee for 24 years.

Survivors include his wife, Betty (Weaver) Herron, whom he married June 24, 1962; a daughter, Cindy (Dr. Anthony) Christani of Salem; two sons, Rodney (Chris) Herron and Timothy (Emily) Herron, both of Salem; two brothers, David Herron and Glen Herron, both of Salem; a sister, Linda Archer of Malvern; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Scott officiating. Burial followed at Woodsdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Winona United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 25, Winona, OH 44493 or Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State St., Alliance, OH 44601.