10-Minute Bean Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- ¼ cup onion, finely chopped
- 2 (15.8 ounce) cans of great northern beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano
- 1 (14 ounce) can vegetable or chicken broth
- 4 cups kale, torn into small pieces
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat and sauté garlic and onion for 3 minutes or until onion is tender.
- Add beans, tomatoes and broth to saucepan. Stir and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add kale and cook until tender, for about 2 minutes.
- Mix in lemon juice and Parmesan cheese just before serving.
- Optional, garnish with finely chopped fresh basil or dried basil.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!