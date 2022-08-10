10-Minute Bean Soup

10-Minute Bean Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 tsp. minced garlic
  • ¼ cup onion, finely chopped
  • 2 (15.8 ounce) cans of great northern beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano
  • 1 (14 ounce) can vegetable or chicken broth
  • 4 cups kale, torn into small pieces
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat and sauté garlic and onion for 3 minutes or until onion is tender.
  2. Add beans, tomatoes and broth to saucepan. Stir and simmer for 5 minutes.
  3. Add kale and cook until tender, for about 2 minutes.
  4. Mix in lemon juice and Parmesan cheese just before serving.
  5. Optional, garnish with finely chopped fresh basil or dried basil.

