Strawberry Cucumber Salad

By -
0
2

Strawberry Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

  • 3 large Cucumbers skin removed, chopped
  • 3 cups strawberries quartered
  • 1/2 cup red onion finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup basil leaves chopped
  • 1/2 cup Fat Free feta cheese crumbled

Ingredients for Dressing:

  • 1/3 cup lime juice
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. honey

Directions:

  1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Rinse vegetables, fruits and herbs under cool running water before chopping.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the cucumbers, strawberries, red onion, and basil.
  3. In a small bowl or jar combine lime juice, olive oil, and honey. Whisk or shake until combined.
  4. Pour the dressing over the cucumber mixture and toss to combine. Top with feta cheese.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.