Strawberry Cucumber Salad
Ingredients:
- 3 large Cucumbers skin removed, chopped
- 3 cups strawberries quartered
- 1/2 cup red onion finely chopped
- 1/4 cup basil leaves chopped
- 1/2 cup Fat Free feta cheese crumbled
Ingredients for Dressing:
- 1/3 cup lime juice
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. honey
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Rinse vegetables, fruits and herbs under cool running water before chopping.
- In a large bowl, combine the cucumbers, strawberries, red onion, and basil.
- In a small bowl or jar combine lime juice, olive oil, and honey. Whisk or shake until combined.
- Pour the dressing over the cucumber mixture and toss to combine. Top with feta cheese.
