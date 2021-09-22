20-Minute Chicken Creole

By -
0
0

20-Minute Chicken Creole

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 2 chicken breasts (whole, skinless, boneless)
  • 1 can diced tomatoes (14 1/2 oz., with juice)
  • 1 cup chili sauce
  • 1 green pepper (chopped, large)
  • 2 celery stalks (chopped)
  • 1 onion (chopped)
  • 2 garlic cloves (minced)
  • 1 tsp. dried basil
  • 1 tsp. parsley (dried)
  • 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Heat pan over medium-high heat (350˚ in an electric skillet). Add vegetable oil and chicken and cook until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F (3-5 minutes).
  2. Reduce heat to medium (300˚ in electric skillet).
  3. Add tomatoes with juice, chili sauce, green pepper, celery, onion, garlic, basil, parsley, cayenne pepper, and salt.
  4. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer, covered for 10-15 minutes.
  5. Serve over hot, cooked rice or whole wheat pasta.
  6. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.