20-Minute Chicken Creole
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 chicken breasts (whole, skinless, boneless)
- 1 can diced tomatoes (14 1/2 oz., with juice)
- 1 cup chili sauce
- 1 green pepper (chopped, large)
- 2 celery stalks (chopped)
- 1 onion (chopped)
- 2 garlic cloves (minced)
- 1 tsp. dried basil
- 1 tsp. parsley (dried)
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Heat pan over medium-high heat (350˚ in an electric skillet). Add vegetable oil and chicken and cook until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F (3-5 minutes).
- Reduce heat to medium (300˚ in electric skillet).
- Add tomatoes with juice, chili sauce, green pepper, celery, onion, garlic, basil, parsley, cayenne pepper, and salt.
- Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer, covered for 10-15 minutes.
- Serve over hot, cooked rice or whole wheat pasta.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
