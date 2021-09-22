Corn Casserole

By -
0
0

Corn Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped
  • 1 1/2 tsp. vegetable oil
  • 1 can low-sodium cream style corn (about 15 ounces)
  • 3/4 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • Nonstick cooking spray

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚F.
  2. In a saucepan, cook onions over medium heat in vegetable oil until tender (about 4 to 5 minutes).
  3. Open canned corn and drain liquid into a measuring cup. If needed, add water to make 1 cup of liquid.
  4. Add liquid and cornmeal to the cooked onions in the saucepan. Stir until the mixture boils.
  5. Remove saucepan from heat. Mix in milk, corn, and egg.
  6. In a mixing bowl, mix flour and baking powder. Add cornmeal mixture. Mix well.
  7. Spray a 9-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Pour mixture into baking pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Cut into 6 servings.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.