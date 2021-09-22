Corn Casserole
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 1 1/2 tsp. vegetable oil
- 1 can low-sodium cream style corn (about 15 ounces)
- 3/4 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- Nonstick cooking spray
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚F.
- In a saucepan, cook onions over medium heat in vegetable oil until tender (about 4 to 5 minutes).
- Open canned corn and drain liquid into a measuring cup. If needed, add water to make 1 cup of liquid.
- Add liquid and cornmeal to the cooked onions in the saucepan. Stir until the mixture boils.
- Remove saucepan from heat. Mix in milk, corn, and egg.
- In a mixing bowl, mix flour and baking powder. Add cornmeal mixture. Mix well.
- Spray a 9-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Pour mixture into baking pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Cut into 6 servings.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!