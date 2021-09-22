Pumpkin Ricotta Stuffed Shells
Ingredients:
- 12 jumbo pasta shells (about 6 ounces)
- 1 1/4 cups ricotta cheese, part skim
- 3/4 cup pumpkin
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (or 2 cloves garlic, minced)
- 2 tablespoons basil
- 1/4 teaspoon sage, dried
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese, divided
- 1 cup spaghetti sauce (low sodium)
Directions:
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Preheat oven to 350˚F.
- Cook pasta shells according to package directions. Drain and place each on a baking sheet to cool.
- In a medium bowl, stir together ricotta, pumpkin, spices and all but 1 tablespoon of the cheese. Reserve the 1 tablespoon cheese for topping.
- Spread pasta sauce in the bottom of a baking dish that holds all the shells in a single layer. Fill each shell with about 3 tablespoons of pumpkin mixture and place shells close together on top of the sauce.
- Cover pan with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake for 15 minutes more.
