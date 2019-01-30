24-hour Big Game Dip

24-hour Big Game Dip

Ingredients:

  • 2 (11 ounce) cans Mexicorn, drained
  • 1 cup real mayonnaise
  • 1 cup real sour cream
  • Tops of 3 bunches of green onions, chopped (roughly 2 cups)
  • 1 (4.5 ounce) can green chilies, diced
  • 1/3 cup of jalapenos in jar, chopped
  • 8 ounce package of Shredded Mexican blend cheese
  • Tortilla chips for serving

Directions:

  1. Prepare this dip the day before your gathering, or at least 12 hours in advance.
  2. Combine all of the dip contents together and place in the fridge. Serve with tortilla chips!

