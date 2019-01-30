24-hour Big Game Dip
Ingredients:
- 2 (11 ounce) cans Mexicorn, drained
- 1 cup real mayonnaise
- 1 cup real sour cream
- Tops of 3 bunches of green onions, chopped (roughly 2 cups)
- 1 (4.5 ounce) can green chilies, diced
- 1/3 cup of jalapenos in jar, chopped
- 8 ounce package of Shredded Mexican blend cheese
- Tortilla chips for serving
Directions:
- Prepare this dip the day before your gathering, or at least 12 hours in advance.
- Combine all of the dip contents together and place in the fridge. Serve with tortilla chips!
