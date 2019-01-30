Black Pepper Baked Potato Chips

By -
0
18
Black Pepper Baked Potato Chips served with Chicken WIngs

Black Pepper Baked Potato Chips 
Yield: 4 servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 4 medium potatoes 
  • 5 tablespoons melted butter 
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 
  • ½ teaspoon coarse salt 
  • 1 teaspoon (red or white) wine vinegar 
  • ½ cup sour cream 
  • ¼ cup chopped chives 
  • 2 green onions, light green parts finely chopped 
  • Pinch salt

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 425°F.
  2. Slice potatoes about 1/8-inch thick on a mandoline or by hand with a very sharp knife.
  3. Put potatoes in a large bowl; pour butter over and sprinkle with pepper and salt; toss gently to coat.
  4. Arrange potatoes on 2 large baking sheets in one layer; bake 1 sheet at a time for 10 minutes or until golden and crisp – keep your eye on them as they can brown quickly.
  5. Cool chips on baking sheet until they crisp up; sprinkle lightly with vinegar. Use a thin spatula to transfer the chips to a serving bowl.
  6. Mix sour cream, chives, green onions and salt together; serve in a bowl alongside chips.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.