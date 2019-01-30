Black Pepper Baked Potato Chips
Yield: 4 servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 medium potatoes
- 5 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon coarse salt
- 1 teaspoon (red or white) wine vinegar
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup chopped chives
- 2 green onions, light green parts finely chopped
- Pinch salt
Directions:
- Heat oven to 425°F.
- Slice potatoes about 1/8-inch thick on a mandoline or by hand with a very sharp knife.
- Put potatoes in a large bowl; pour butter over and sprinkle with pepper and salt; toss gently to coat.
- Arrange potatoes on 2 large baking sheets in one layer; bake 1 sheet at a time for 10 minutes or until golden and crisp – keep your eye on them as they can brown quickly.
- Cool chips on baking sheet until they crisp up; sprinkle lightly with vinegar. Use a thin spatula to transfer the chips to a serving bowl.
- Mix sour cream, chives, green onions and salt together; serve in a bowl alongside chips.
