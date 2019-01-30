Cream Cheese Sausage Balls with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce
Submitted by: Ann R. Wiley of Amsterdam, Oh
Yield: 2 Dozen
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:35 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 pound sausage
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 1/4 cup biscuit mix
- 4 oz. shredded cheddar cheese
Dipping Sauce:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 2-6 drops hot sauce
- 1 med. clove garlic, crushed
- For the sausage balls: mix sausage, cream cheese, biscuit mix and cheese together and form 1-inch balls. Bake at 400°F for 20-25 minutes or until browned.
- For the Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce: combine all ingredients together. Chill until serving time.
Directions:
