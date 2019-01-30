Cream Cheese Sausage Balls with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Cream Cheese Sausage Balls in a bowl.
Submitted by: Ann R. Wiley of Amsterdam, Oh
Yield: 2 Dozen
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:35 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound sausage
  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 1/4 cup biscuit mix
  • 4 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

Dipping Sauce:

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
  • 2-6 drops hot sauce
  • 1 med. clove garlic, crushed

      • Directions:

      1. For the sausage balls: mix sausage, cream cheese, biscuit mix and cheese together and form 1-inch balls. Bake at 400°F for 20-25 minutes or until browned.
      2. For the Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce: combine all ingredients together. Chill until serving time.

