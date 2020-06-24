Almond Horchata Iced Coffee
Yield: 4 Servings
For Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate:
- 1/2 gal. cold filtered water
- 2 cups coarse ground coffee
For Horchata Mix:
- 6 Tbsp. orange blossom honey
- 4 cups vanilla almond milk
- 1/2 cup long grain white rice
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
For Garnish:
- 4 fresh orange slices, rounds
Directions:
- For Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate: Place water in a large container (water pitcher with a lid works great), then add coffee grounds and stir to evenly combine. Cover the container, place in the refrigerator and steep a minimum of 12 hours, but 24 hours is best.
- After cold brew has steeped the allotted time, strain the coffee concentrate liquid through either a super fine mesh strainer or dampened cheesecloth (ensuring no grinds are in the liquid) into a clean container, keeping the liquid and discarding any solids. Set aside the liquid coffee mixture in the fridge.
- This will yield approximately 1 1/2 quarts of cold brew coffee concentrate liquid. Use 1 cup for this recipe and save the remaining for more coffee drinks throughout the week.
- For Horchata Mix: Place orange blossom honey, almond milk, rice, cinnamon and cloves in a blender. Blend until smooth (tiny bits of rice are ok). Pour the entire mixture into a container, cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours, to allow the flavors to steep.
- After the horchata has steeped for the allotted time, strain the horchata through a super fine mesh strainer or dampened cheesecloth into a clean container, keeping the liquid and discarding any solids. Keep the liquid horchata mixture chilled.
- To serve, fill 4 glasses with large ice cubes. Pour and evenly distribute the reserved, chilled horchata liquid into each glass. Top off each glass with 1/4 cup of the reserved chilled cold brew coffee concentrate, and stir to gently combine.
- Add 1 fresh orange slice to each glass for garnish. Serve and enjoy!
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!