Almond Horchata Iced Coffee

Almond Horchata Iced Coffee
Yield: 4 Servings

For Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate:

  • 1/2 gal. cold filtered water
  • 2 cups coarse ground coffee

For Horchata Mix:

  • 6 Tbsp. orange blossom honey
  • 4 cups vanilla almond milk
  • 1/2 cup long grain white rice
  • 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. ground cloves

For Garnish:

  • 4 fresh orange slices, rounds

Directions:

  1. For Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate: Place water in a large container (water pitcher with a lid works great), then add coffee grounds and stir to evenly combine. Cover the container, place in the refrigerator and steep a minimum of 12 hours, but 24 hours is best.
  2. After cold brew has steeped the allotted time, strain the coffee concentrate liquid through either a super fine mesh strainer or dampened cheesecloth (ensuring no grinds are in the liquid) into a clean container, keeping the liquid and discarding any solids. Set aside the liquid coffee mixture in the fridge.
  3. This will yield approximately 1 1/2 quarts of cold brew coffee concentrate liquid. Use 1 cup for this recipe and save the remaining for more coffee drinks throughout the week.
  4. For Horchata Mix: Place orange blossom honey, almond milk, rice, cinnamon and cloves in a blender. Blend until smooth (tiny bits of rice are ok). Pour the entire mixture into a container, cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours, to allow the flavors to steep.
  5. After the horchata has steeped for the allotted time, strain the horchata through a super fine mesh strainer or dampened cheesecloth into a clean container, keeping the liquid and discarding any solids. Keep the liquid horchata mixture chilled.
  6. To serve, fill 4 glasses with large ice cubes. Pour and evenly distribute the reserved, chilled horchata liquid into each glass. Top off each glass with 1/4 cup of the reserved chilled cold brew coffee concentrate, and stir to gently combine.  
  7. Add 1 fresh orange slice to each glass for garnish. Serve and enjoy!

