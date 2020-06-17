Easy Cucumber Salad

Yield: Approximately 1 quart

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

1 half bell pepper

1 half small onion

1 cup vinegar

2 cups sugar

1 Tbsp. salt

1 tsp. celery seed

1 tsp. mustard seed

Directions:

FOR THE DRESSING: Place vinegar, salt, sugar, celery seed, and mustard seed in a sauce pan. Heat until sugar dissolves and mixture begins to boil. Remove pan from heat and let cool. While vinegar mixture is cooling, slice cucumbers, bell pepper, and onion. Place sliced vegetables into a clean quart-size canning jar. Pour cooled vinegar mixture over vegetables, leaving 1-inch head space. Place lid on jar and refrigerate until ready to serve. This salad can be stored in refrigerator for several months.

NOTE: Use any color of bell pepper and onion, the more color you add the more colorful the salad. You don’t have to put this in a canning jar, you can also use a bowl.

