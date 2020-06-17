Easy Cucumber Salad
Yield: Approximately 1 quart
Ingredients:
- 1 cucumber
- 1 half bell pepper
- 1 half small onion
- 1 cup vinegar
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 1 tsp. celery seed
- 1 tsp. mustard seed
Directions:
- FOR THE DRESSING: Place vinegar, salt, sugar, celery seed, and mustard seed in a sauce pan. Heat until sugar dissolves and mixture begins to boil. Remove pan from heat and let cool.
- While vinegar mixture is cooling, slice cucumbers, bell pepper, and onion. Place sliced vegetables into a clean quart-size canning jar. Pour cooled vinegar mixture over vegetables, leaving 1-inch head space. Place lid on jar and refrigerate until ready to serve. This salad can be stored in refrigerator for several months.
NOTE: Use any color of bell pepper and onion, the more color you add the more colorful the salad. You don’t have to put this in a canning jar, you can also use a bowl.
