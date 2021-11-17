Alpine-Style Green Bean Casserole
Ingredients:
- 5 Tbsp. butter, cubed and divided
- 3/4 cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 1/2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 cup water
- 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
- 8 oz. Gruyere cheese, shredded and divided (2 cups)
- Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a 12-inch ovenproof or cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir for 1-2 minutes or until toasted. Transfer bread crumbs to a bowl. Wipe out the pan.
- Bring green beans and water to a boil in the same pan; cook over medium-high heat for 7-8 minutes or until beans are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Drain and transfer green beans to a large bowl; keep warm. Wipe skillet dry.
- Melt remaining butter in the same pan over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk, salt, pepper and cayenne pepper if desired. Bring to a boil; cook and whisk for 2 minutes or until thickened.
- Reduce heat to low; gradually whisk in 1 1/2 cups cheese until melted. Stir in green beans.
- Remove from the heat. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and remaining cheese. Broil 3-4 inches from the heat for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted.
