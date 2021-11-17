Turkey Stuffing
Ingredients:
- 6 cups soft bread crumbs
- 2/3 cup butter
- 2 med. onion, chopped
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 2 tsp. poultry seasoning
- grated rind of 1/2 lemon.
- 2 Tbsp. fresh chopped parsley
- 1-2 cans chicken or turkey broth
- Place bread in large pot, set aside. Melt butter in pan, add onion and celery and cook gently until they begin to color.
- Add all seasonings to pan and mix well. Pour contents of pan into pot of bread crumbs. Over top, pour broth a little at a time and mix well, adding more broth until all bread is moist (sticky) but not saturated. This will be stuffed directly into bird before cooking. Any remaining broth can be added into baking pan along with bird.
- For Giblet Stuffing: Simmer heart, liver and gizzard of turkey until tender. Chop and add into pan when browning onion and celery.
