Fontina and Herb Crescent Rolls

By -
0
10

Fontina and Herb Crescent Rolls

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. minced fresh oregano
  • 1 Tbsp. minced fresh rosemary
  • 1 Tbsp. minced fresh thyme
  • 1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 2 oz. Fontina cheese, finely shredded (1/2 cup)
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Heat oven to 350°F. Line a 15×10-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
  • Combine the oregano, rosemary and thyme in a small bowl.
  • Unroll crescent roll dough; separate into eight triangles. Top each with 1 tablespoon fontina and 1/2 teaspoon herbs.
  • Roll up from the wide end. Place rolls point side down 2 inches apart on prepared pan. Brush with egg wash. Sprinkle with remaining herbs.
  • Bake for 12-14 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.