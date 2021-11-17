Fontina and Herb Crescent Rolls
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. minced fresh oregano
- 1 Tbsp. minced fresh rosemary
- 1 Tbsp. minced fresh thyme
- 1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
- 2 oz. Fontina cheese, finely shredded (1/2 cup)
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- Heat oven to 350°F. Line a 15×10-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
- Combine the oregano, rosemary and thyme in a small bowl.
- Unroll crescent roll dough; separate into eight triangles. Top each with 1 tablespoon fontina and 1/2 teaspoon herbs.
- Roll up from the wide end. Place rolls point side down 2 inches apart on prepared pan. Brush with egg wash. Sprinkle with remaining herbs.
- Bake for 12-14 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
