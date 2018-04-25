Whole Wheat Spaghetti Carbonara

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese (plus more for garnishing)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 8 ounces bacon, chopped into 1-inch pieces
  • 10 ounces whole wheat spaghetti (about two-thirds of a 1-pound box)
  • 3 garlic cloves, pressed or minced
  • Handful of chopped fresh parsley (plus more for garnishing)
  • 1-2 pinches kosher salt

Directions:

  1. Mix Parmesan cheese and eggs together in a small bowl and set aside.
  2. Set a large pot of water to boil.
  3. While you’re waiting for the water to come to a boil, heat olive oil in a deep skillet or a Dutch oven and add bacon, stirring frequently.
  4. While bacon is cooking, add spaghetti to boiling water. Fry bacon pieces until crisp. Add garlic and cook together for about 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Turn heat to low.
  5. Drain the spaghetti, reserving some pasta water, and immediately pour drained noodles into the pan with the bacon, tossing well to coat. Remove pan from heat.
  6. Add the cheese/egg mixture slowly to the spaghetti while tossing. The hot pasta will cook the eggs (but don’t let them scramble!). Stir in some of the pasta water, a small amount at a time, for extra creaminess.
  7. Add parsley and salt and toss again to coat.
  8. Serve immediately, garnished with additional Parmesan and parsley if desired.

