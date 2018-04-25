Ingredients:
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese (plus more for garnishing)
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 8 ounces bacon, chopped into 1-inch pieces
- 10 ounces whole wheat spaghetti (about two-thirds of a 1-pound box)
- 3 garlic cloves, pressed or minced
- Handful of chopped fresh parsley (plus more for garnishing)
- 1-2 pinches kosher salt
Directions:
- Mix Parmesan cheese and eggs together in a small bowl and set aside.
- Set a large pot of water to boil.
- While you’re waiting for the water to come to a boil, heat olive oil in a deep skillet or a Dutch oven and add bacon, stirring frequently.
- While bacon is cooking, add spaghetti to boiling water. Fry bacon pieces until crisp. Add garlic and cook together for about 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Turn heat to low.
- Drain the spaghetti, reserving some pasta water, and immediately pour drained noodles into the pan with the bacon, tossing well to coat. Remove pan from heat.
- Add the cheese/egg mixture slowly to the spaghetti while tossing. The hot pasta will cook the eggs (but don’t let them scramble!). Stir in some of the pasta water, a small amount at a time, for extra creaminess.
- Add parsley and salt and toss again to coat.
- Serve immediately, garnished with additional Parmesan and parsley if desired.
