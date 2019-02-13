Angel Cake

Angel Cake cooling on a plate after being removed from its pan.

Angel Cake
Originally published on: April 16, 1920

Ingredients:

  • 8 egg whites
  • 1 tsp. cream of tartar
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup flour
  • 1/4 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

  1. Beat the egg whites until foamy. Add cream of tartar and continue beating until stiff.
  2. Add sugar gradually Fold in the flour which has been sifted three or four times with the vanilla.
  3. Bake nearly an hour in an ungreased angel cake pan. When cake begins to brown, place a piece of buttered paper over it.

