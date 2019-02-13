Angel Cake
Originally published on: April 16, 1920
Ingredients:
- 8 egg whites
- 1 tsp. cream of tartar
- 1 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup flour
- 1/4 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
- Beat the egg whites until foamy. Add cream of tartar and continue beating until stiff.
- Add sugar gradually Fold in the flour which has been sifted three or four times with the vanilla.
- Bake nearly an hour in an ungreased angel cake pan. When cake begins to brown, place a piece of buttered paper over it.
