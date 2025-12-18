Darke County couple receives Master Shepherd Award

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Ohio sheep industry came together Dec. 6 to honor their own at the annual Ohio Sheep Improvement Association/Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Industry Awards Program, held in conjunction with the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium.

Awards

The Charles Boyles Master Shepherd Award went to Robert and Donna Peters, of Darke County. The Peters operate a club lamb operation but are also nationally known in sheep circles for their outstanding Corriedale flock. Bob and Donna Peters have been dedicated to mentorship, assistance to 4-H members and their families, as well as their own family. The couple is also recognized for their service to the sheep industry for their influence on the Darke County Sheep Department and their long-term support of the Ohio State Fair Sheep Department. This award is the highest award presented by the Ohio Sheep Industry.

The Environmental Stewardship Award was given to Robert “Bob” Henderson, of Pickaway County. Hendershot has long been known for being a mentor and educator in conservation, forages and environmental stewardship. He retired several years ago from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, but has continued to work with livestock producers across Ohio and the United States on environmental stewardship and sustainable management practices.

Tim Barnes, of Delaware County, was recognized as an OSIA/OSWP Distinguished Service Award winner after he decided to retire from the OSIA Board of Trustees in 2025. He served several years on the OSIA Board of Trustees. Barnes’s service to the Ohio sheep and lamb industry is unmatched, as he served as OSIA president twice, served on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board and was instrumental in the creation and development of the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program.

Youth recognition

Cortney Copeland, of Shelby County, was named the 2025-26 Ohio Lamb and Wool Ambassador. Copeland was also the 2025 Ohio and National FFA Sheep Proficiency Award Winner.

Emma (Peters) Brockmann, of Darke County, received the Dr. Jack Judy Memorial Scholarship. Avery Shoffner, of Shelby County, was awarded the Ralph H. Grimshaw Memorial Scholarship. Madison Feehan, of Wood County, received the High Family Memorial Scholarship. Eric Taylor, Fayette County, received the OSIA LEAD Council Scholarship.

Symposium

About 150 people attended the educational symposium earlier in the day, held at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center in Wooster. The program began with an OSU research update led by Brady Campbell, OSU’s small ruminant specialist, who updated attendees on the OSU Solar Research project. He also included marketing information from the first USDA Marketing Report from Mt. Hope Auction.

Other topics and speakers included sheep industry biosecurity, by Eric Gordon, of OSU large animal clinic in Marysville; parasite management and the value of colostrum, by Kelsey Bentley, of Kansas State University; successful livestock guardian dog use, by Rebecca Miller, a northeastern Ohio sheep farmer and owner of True North Guardians; sheep management in solar grazing, by Daniel Dotterer, Pennsylvania farmer and American Solar Grazing Association board member.